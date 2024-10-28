Latest update October 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

Duo arrested after ganja found on kitchen shelf 

Oct 28, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A man and woman were arrested on Saturday after police found a quantity of marijuana on their kitchen shelf in Arakaka, North West District.

According to a police press release, on Saturday about 05:50 hours at Arakaka compound, North West District, a team of policemen conducted a cordon and search exercise on the residence and business premises of Donette Richards and Michael Richards a taxi driver of the said address.

The police release states, that ranks requested permission to search their premises for narcotics, to which they both consented. A search was then conducted in the presence of both parties and while the kitchen area was being searched Richards picked up a bulky black plastic bag from a shelf and handed it to the police and said, “Boss, this is what I get in here.”

When opened, the black plastic bag was observed to contain a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis wrapped in transparent plastic. Both suspects were told of the police’s suspicion and the offence committed and cautioned, to which they both remained silent.

They were both arrested and escorted to the Arakaka Police Outpost, where the suspected narcotics was weighed in their presence and amounted to 285.9 grams. The suspected narcotics was sealed, marked, and lodged. Both suspects were documented and placed in custody as further investigations are underway.

