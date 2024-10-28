Bandit killed after daring robbery at Port Mourant

Kaieteur News – A bandit was chopped to death following a daring robbery Saturday morning in Port Mourant, Berbice.

Dead is 18-year-old Parmanand Pertab called Mikey. In a statement police said they are investigating an alleged robbery committed on a 31-year-old businessman of Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice, of a quantity of gold and silver jewellery. The incident occurred on Saturday about 09:15 hours, at Port Mourant Market. Pertab lived at Lot 45 “C” Hampshire Village, Corentyne Berbice. During the robbery he was armed with a cutlass and his accomplice a handgun.

Initial investigations revealed that the businessman who operates a jewellery shop in the Port Mourant Market, went to his shop at about 7:30hrs Saturday where on arrival he opened for business and at about 09:15hrs, they were pounced upon by the bandits while attending to customers.

Pertab, armed with a cutlass, started to deal several lashes about the body of the businessman’s assistant with the cutlass, causing him to receive injuries. The other bandit who was armed with a hand gun ran up and told them to lie on the ground, and they both complied. The bandits then looted several cases of jewelry into a blue string bag and made good their escape on foot.

The businessman raised an alarm, and persons in the market confronted the bandits, who discharged three rounds in their direction, hitting one of the persons on his right leg and left thigh. Pertab, who was armed with a cutlass and had the blue bag with the stolen jewellery, was confronted by several persons in the market who managed to disarm him, took the bag away and handed it over to the police.

All items stolen by the bandits were recovered and accounted for. Subsequently, Pertab received several wounds about his body, causing him to fall to the ground. Mark Lovell who received the gunshot wounds, and Pertab were rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where they were both seen and examined by a doctor on duty. Pertab succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment. Mark Lovell was treated for his gunshot wounds and took self-discharge.

The body of Pertab, ” Mikey,” was examined by the police and it was observed that he had one chop wound on his right hand and two on his upper back. The body of Pertab was then escorted to Ramoo Funeral home, awaiting a post mortem examination. Investigations are continuing.