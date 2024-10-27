Latest update October 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Global Super League signs ExxonMobil Guyana as Title Sponsor

Oct 27, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Global Super League (GSL), coming to Guyana from 26 November to 7 December, yesterday announced that ExxonMobil Guyana will serve as the cricket tournament’s title sponsor this year.

 

ExxonMobil Guyana President, Alistair Routledge

“ExxonMobil Guyana has a long history of supporting cricket in Guyana. They are an ideal title sponsor – we appreciate their continued investment in Guyana,” said Sir Clive Lloyd, Chairman of the Global Super League.

The Global Super League will feature the Guyana Amazon Warriors and four other established T20 cricket teams from around the world vying for US$1million in prize money. Each team will play four matches, with the top two teams progressing to the final.

“We are thrilled to deepen our commitment to cricket and the community in Guyana through our partnership with the Global Super League. We look forward to an electrifying series of matches and celebrating the spirit of cricket with fans around the world,” said ExxonMobil Guyana President, Alistair Routledge.

All 2024 Global Super League matches will take place at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.

The Global Super League is set to take place annually in Guyana, with different teams from around the world being invited to take part each season. It is South America’s first standalone cricket event, sanctioned by Cricket West Indies and fully supported by the government of Guyana.

ExxonMobil Guyana has sponsored the Guyana Amazon Warriors team for eight years. The company invests in youth sport programmes around the country, including an annual “Future Warriors Tapeball Tournament.”

 

 

