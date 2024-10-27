Latest update October 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
By Allyiah Allicock
Kaieteur News – Over the recent years, this publication has been highlighting the many innovative ways young people have been finding to not only make an income for themselves but contribute to the economy.
Fifteen-year-old Bipasha Budhu is one such individual. Budhu has been making her mark in the creative side of things through her small business which she calls ‘Rhea’s Petal Creations’.
Budhu, a student of The Bishops’ High School in a recent interview with The Waterfalls said she started this business venture following a fundraiser exercise at her school. Little did she know that the fundraiser would be inspiration for her newest venture.
Budhu recalled, “My inspiration behind this project, was simple, as a proud student of The Bishops’ High School, it was required of us to pull off a fundraiser to acquire funds for a project. And as it was a trending theme, we took to making ribbon rose bouquets.”
Following the event, she noted that she received great reviews for making the neatly handcrafted bouquets.
Seeing that she had a knack for it, the student decided to turn it into a business.
“…Living on the East Coast of Demerara, I noticed there was a lack of interest for ribbon rose bouquets, so I decided to change that. With my creations, I hope to create something that people would love and appreciate…,” she added.
To sharpen her skills, she said she began to research ways and styles on the internet which helped play a big part in her decision-making for launching her own business. “Technology is evolving and there are many new concepts and techniques that contribute to the overall growth, so that has helped me learn and develop my skills.”
For many who are now learning of ‘Rhea’s Petal Creations,’ it officially commenced on June 2, 2024, and since then, it has gotten quite the attention.
According to Budhu, the business specializes in making decorative arrangements with ribbons which includes different types of flowers and colours. It mostly caters for events like birthdays, photo shoots and anniversaries.
With just a few months into her start up, Budhu expressed that the support so far has been off the charts, despite there being good and bad days in between. She noted that helping making it all possible was the encouragement and assistance from friends, family, and colleagues.
“My friends are my driving force; I am grateful to have them by my side through this journey. They have shown their support through purchases and promotions,” she expressed.
She shared also that like any small young entrepreneur, she too faces difficulties.
Given the fact that she is attending school, the young entrepreneur is often challenged with balancing school, her personal, and work life.
“As I am in the 10th grade of school, with aspirations to become a large-scale architect, managing my personal, school and business life might be difficult, as tests, assessments and assignments may pile up,” she explained.
Accepting that these hurdles will arise during it all, Budhu explained that she is determined to find a way to manage her time wisely.
Not letting the challenges overshadow the greatness that lies ahead, Budhu related that in the near future, she is hoping to expand her operations.
To this end, this young entrepreneur is of the firm belief that small business owners are trailblazers who are serving inspiration to others in our society.
“I believe young entrepreneurs bring the ‘new’ to the society, as their ideas and experiences are more trendy and engaging while serving inspiration for the new upcoming generation…,” she remarked.
When questions what she thinks can be done to see small businesses grow in the country, the aspiring architect said that increasing awareness of small businesses can play a pivotal part in this.
“Being a part of the Generation Z, I made effective use of the internet to flourish my business, as the internet (TikTok) has many inspiring stories and people, my true motivation is to become like Louis or (bouquetsbylouis) on TikTok,” she told this magazine.
She also suggested that the distribution of more small business cash grands can be a booster as well as hosting of more small business expos.
Interested persons wanting to place an order for a decorative floral arrangements made out of ribbons, can contact the young woman on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok Tok at R petalcreations, or via WhatsApp on telephone number (+592) 641-8227.
