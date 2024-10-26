Latest update October 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

Armed man caught on camera snatching man’s chain badly beaten by public-spirited citizens

Oct 26, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A man armed with a gun who snatched a gold chain from another man, at an East Ruimveldt, Georgetown shop was badly beaten by public spirited citizens Wednesday night.

Screenshot capturing when the gunman snatched the victim’s gold chain.

Screenshot showing the alleged thief attempting to escape by climbing on a trestle.

The entire ordeal was captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage.

According to a time stamp on the CCTV footage the incident occurred at about 21:39h. Prior to the armed man entering the shop, three males and one female were seen talking with each other.

The suspect, who was dropped off by a motorcycle, was seen entering the shop clad in black and wearing a mask. He entered the shop with a gun visible in his hand.

The presence of the gun in the man’s hand prompted the four occupants of the shop to stop their conversation.

The armed man then walked up to a man clad in a white jersey and forcefully snatched his chain as the other persons in the shop looked on in fear before walking out of the shop.

However, later that night public spirited citizens located the man who was beaten. The wounded man attempted to escape by climbing on to a trestle. However, he was not spared by the angry public-spirited citizens as they threw stones at him.

Another video showed the man being beaten by two persons with a rod. His body appeared to be covered in blood.

 

 

