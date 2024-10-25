Trio arrested after nabbed with illegal gun, ammo

Kaieteur News – Three men were arrested by police on Wednesday night after they were found with two pistols and several rounds of ammunition during a police intel-led operation at D’Urban Street, Georgetown.

The arrested men have been identified as 27-year-old Neagus Lamonzon, a security guard from Lot 61 D’Urban Street, Lodge, 29-year-old Randolph Norton, a labourer from Lot 233 ‘A’ Field Sophia and 28-year-old Jamal Hazel, a labourer from Lot 490 ‘A’ Field, Sophia.

Police reported that the incident occurred at about 23:30h.

“Ranks from the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) special patrols, along with other ranks on anti-crime patrols, acting on information received proceeded to D’Urban Street between Mandela Avenue and John Street, where a silver-grey Toyota Allion vehicle bearing registration number PAF 6829 was stopped with three occupants, ” police reported.

Lamonzon, was the driver of the vehicle, while Norton was seated in the front passenger side and Hazel in the back. Upon interception by ranks, the vehicle was searched and a Smith and Wesson .40 pistol, along with a magazine containing 13 rounds of .40 ammunition, a Glock 19 pistol with a magazine containing 18 rounds of 9mm ammunition and one white box containing 23 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

As a result, the men were asked if they were licensed firearm holders to which they replied in the negative. They then denied knowledge of the firearms and ammunition. The men were told of the offences committed, arrested and cautioned. They were taken to the East La Penitence Police Station where the firearm and ammunition were marked and sealed and subsequently taken to the ballistics section for tests.

The motorcar was also lodged at the station.

Police said in the report, “Lamonzon said the vehicle is owned by his mother, who lives in the United States of America (USA). ”

Investigations are ongoing.