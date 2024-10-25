Rouge Salon and Spa sponsor Women’s Chess Tourney

Kaieteur Sports – In keeping with the task of increasing women and girls’ participation in chess, the Guyana Women in Chess Community (GWICC) is hosting another Queenside Rapid Chess Tournament encouraging female chess players of all skill levels on October 27th, 2024. The Rouge Salon and Spa sponsored tournament will be a nine-round Swiss with 15 minutes per player, with 5 seconds added to the clock after each move. Games will commence at 9 am sharp at the David Rose Special School.

This competition is the second that the GWICC has hosted this month. The first tournament’s goal was to encourage women and girls who were new to chess or did not have an ELO rating. Twenty-four females participated in that competition, including three women and the GWICC is optimistic that the turnout for this tournament will be significant.

Notable participants for the Queenside Rapid will be the Women’s Champion, Jessica Callender, U-12 Champion, Kataleya Sam, Treskole Archibald, Emma John, Chelsea Harrison, and Saura Ruplall. Winners Angelina Yhap, Rebha Lachman, and Lusianna Farlot from the beginner’s tournament are also expected to compete. Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded to the top six placements along with a Best Newcomer prize.

The women’s arm of the GCF has seen increased participation in chess by girls and is confident that the numbers will increase in the coming months. With chess gaining traction among the youths, the GWICC hopes to bridge the gap of female players in the once male-dominated sport. Women are also encouraged to join the thriving chess community, whether as casual players or competitive rivals.

The Guyana Chess Federation encourages individuals to take up the challenge of playing chess, as it has many benefits, such as improving memory, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. Chess has the additional benefit of building confidence and social connections and forging new friendships.

The GCF and the GWICC thank Rouge Salon and Spa for making the tournament possible. The GCF looks forward to their continued support and sponsorship. The GCF also wishes to thank the David Rose Special School for providing the venue. Persons wishing to join the Guyana Chess Federation can log on to www.guyanachess.gy or text WhatsApp number 707-4529. (GCF Release)