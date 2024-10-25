‘No rush to deliver $100k cash grant’

…Jagdeo says a govt. develops app to help with “seamless distribution

Kaieteur News – Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo at his weekly press conference on Thursday said that his government is in no rush to distribute the one-off $100,000 cash grant.

“We are not going to rush to do it and end up with a lot of corruption,” Jagdeo told reporters while pointing out that government will take enough time to build a robust system.

He said that right now, the Finance Ministry is leading the development of a new “App” to assist with the “seamless distribution” of the cash grant. Jagdeo explained that the app will have some fields that persons must “full up” before their cheque can be processed”. These fields include; name, address, phone number, passport or ID card number. “They are building a geo locator in the app so you can actually know where people are”, Jagdeo said.