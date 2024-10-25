GRA begins registration of motor vehicles in ‘AJ’ Series

Latest update October 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Thursday announced that the Licence Revenue Office has started the registration of motor vehicles under the new “AJ” series. This follows the successful conclusion of the “AH” series which wrapped up in mid-October after reaching its maximum allotment of 9,999 vehicles. The ‘AH’ series began on June 14, 2024.

“With the introduction of the new “AJ” series, GRA reminds motorists of the standard procedures for registering a new motor vehicle,” the Authority said in a statement.

Further, it is highlighted that several documents are required to be submitted to the Licence Revenue Office when registering a motor vehicle. Those would include, a completed Motor Vehicle Registration Form, Original Invoice/Packaging List, Bill of Lading (Way Bill), and Original Manufacturer’s Certificate or Salvage Certificate.

In addition, other required documents include, the official translation of the registration or cancellation (for vehicles imported from non- English-speaking countries), E/SAD Declaration or C72 Form, Official Identification (valid ID, Passport, or Driver’s Licence) and Tax Exemption Letter (if applicable).

GRA stated that the registration fees are as follows: $750 for motorcycles, $1,500 for motorcars, and $750 for duplicate registration.

“A physical examination will be conducted by a Licence Revenue Officer and Customs Officer to verify the details provided in the application form and supporting documents, such as the engine and chassis numbers,” GRA said.

Additionally, checks will be made to determine whether the vehicle is tinted, and if so, to ensure that the tint meets the legal requirements. The Customs Officer will also verify the accuracy of the taxes paid.

Furthermore, motor vehicles with an engine capacity below 2000cc do not need to undergo a physical examination at the Licence Revenue Office before their first registration. However, this is contingent upon the completion and submission of a Vehicle Registration Form along with the Customs declaration in the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA).

GRA stated, “The Form, which is available on www.gra.gov.gy, should include details such as the chassis number, engine number, colour, make, model, and engine capacity.”

Dealers and brokers are responsible for ensuring the accuracy of declared vehicle details, including applicable taxes. Failure to comply may result in penalties, which could include the suspension or revocation of licences.

“In cases where vehicle details cannot be verified at the port of entry, the vehicle(s) must be presented at the Licence Revenue Office for a thorough examination to confirm the accuracy of the information provided,” GRA added.

For further information, persons are asked to visit www.gra.gov.gy or contact the Licence Revenue Office directly.

 

 

