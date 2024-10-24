Man arrested after shoot-out with cops two escape

Latest update October 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old man was arrested by police in the wee hours of Wednesday, after he along with two other suspects were allegedly involved in a shoot-out with ranks during a mobile patrol at Sand Pit/Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast.
The man has been identified as Reno Paton, a resident of Sand Pit/Onderneeming. Police reported that the two other suspects are yet to be located. The incident occurred around 04:00h on Wednesday. During a police mobile patrol, ranks observed three men acting suspiciously. The ranks then approached the males, who reportedly opened fire on them. The police ranks returned fire, and the suspects fled in different directions.
During the chase, Patron fell to the ground and received injuries to his face. A search conducted on him led to the discovery of a 9mm pistol along with 14 live 9mm rounds in the magazine.
One spent shell was also recovered at the scene. He was escorted to the police station and placed in custody assisting with investigations. A team of police ranks is actively searching for the other two suspects in the Sand Pit area.
