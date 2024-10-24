Latest update October 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man arrested after shoot-out with cops two escape

Oct 24, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old man was arrested by police in the wee hours of Wednesday, after he along with two other suspects were allegedly involved in a shoot-out with ranks during a mobile patrol at Sand Pit/Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast.

Arrested: Reno Paton

Arrested: Reno Paton

The man has been identified as Reno Paton, a resident of Sand Pit/Onderneeming. Police reported that the two other suspects are yet to be located. The incident occurred around 04:00h on Wednesday. During a police mobile patrol, ranks observed three men acting suspiciously. The ranks then approached the males, who reportedly opened fire on them. The police ranks returned fire, and the suspects fled in different directions.

During the chase, Patron fell to the ground and received injuries to his face. A search conducted on him led to the discovery of a 9mm pistol along with 14 live 9mm rounds in the magazine.

The firearm and ammunition that were discovered on Reno Patron

The firearm and ammunition that were discovered on Reno Patron

One spent shell was also recovered at the scene. He was escorted to the police station and placed in custody assisting with investigations. A team of police ranks is actively searching for the other two suspects in the Sand Pit area.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Amazon Warriors, Lahore Qalandars to open tournament at Providence 

Amazon Warriors, Lahore Qalandars to open tournament at Providence 

Oct 24, 2024

2024 Global Super League…  Kaieteur Sports – The highly -anticipated inaugural Global Super League (GSL) bowls off in Guyana from November 26 to December 7, 2024 with Lahore Qalandars...
Read More
ExxonMobil Guyana Futsal tournament set to start Friday 

ExxonMobil Guyana Futsal tournament set to start...

Oct 24, 2024

BMC O50s Tournament continues this weekend

BMC O50s Tournament continues this weekend

Oct 24, 2024

Rosignol Out, Pius In

Rosignol Out, Pius In

Oct 24, 2024

UG Chess Championship: Grant, Campayne crowned new Monarchs

UG Chess Championship: Grant, Campayne crowned...

Oct 24, 2024

Narine wins October Rapid Chess title

Narine wins October Rapid Chess title

Oct 24, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]