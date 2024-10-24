ExxonMobil Guyana Futsal tournament set to start Friday 

Latest update October 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

New Era Entertainment Co-Director Aubrey Major Jr [2nd from Right] receiving the sponsorship cheque from ExxonMobil Guyana Community Relations Advisor Public and Government Affairs Leonard Hoppie in the presence of  Shareef Major (1st Left], Kenrick Noel New Era Ent. (1st Right).

Kaieteur Sports – New Era Entertainment is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated annual ExxonMobil Guyana Futsal Tournament, set to kick off on Friday, October 25 at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

This year’s tournament will feature 20 teams, competing in an exciting round-robin format that promises to captivate the town’s sporting enthusiasts.

The tournament, which has grown into a staple event on Linden’s sports calendar, will run over several weekends, with preliminary matches scheduled for October 26, November 1, 2, 8, and 9.

The quarterfinals will take place on November 13, followed by the semifinals on November 16, culminating in a grand final on November 23, where the top teams will battle for supremacy.

In line with the rules, teams are permitted to field one guest player from outside of Linden, ensuring that the focus remains on the homegrown talent and community engagement that the tournament is known for.

Each participating team will receive a cash incentive of $20,000 after the march-past ceremony, aimed at assisting in their preparation for the tournament.

The stakes are high, with the winning team set to walk away with an impressive prize of GYD $1 million.

The second-place team will receive $500,000, while the third-place team will pocket $200,000. Additionally, the fourth-place finisher will be awarded $100,000.

The tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) will also be recognized with a special reward—a brand-new motorcycle, further heightening the competitive spirit among participants.

Reflecting on last year’s tournament, the final match delivered intense drama as the New Amsterdam Strikers claimed the title, defeating Linden’s very own Retrieve United in a nail-biting 3-2 showdown.

The packed crowd at the Retrieve Hard Court was treated to a spectacular display of skill and sportsmanship, solidifying the tournament’s reputation as one of Linden’s premier sporting events.

Since its inception, the ExxonMobil Futsal Tournament has played a vital role in promoting sports and youth engagement in Linden.

As the excitement builds for this year’s edition, New Era Entertainment invites all futsal fans and community members to come out and support their favorite teams.

The ExxonMobil Guyana Futsal Tournament continues to be a celebration of sport, community, and competitive spirit, and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever.

 

