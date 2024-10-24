‘Brutus to be removed once charged – AG Nandlall

– will go down in history as the highest ranking officer to be implicated in this volume of fraud –

…salary remained untouched for years

Kaieteur News – Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall, S.C has said that with 240 charges of financial crimes and impropriety pending against Assistant Commissioner of Police, Calvin Brutus, he will go down in history as the highest ranking officer to be enmeshed in such fraud.

During his weekly programme on Tuesday evening, Nandlall said that while the file is with the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), the charges are likely to be instituted against Brutus soon. “Obviously when the charges are instituted steps will have to be taken by the relevant agencies and in compliance with the relevant legal processes to remove Mr Brutus from office…” the AG said.

For several months the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), an arm of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has been investigating Brutus for alleged fraud. Recently, it was revealed that eight bank accounts belonging to Brutus, his wife Adonika Aulder, and their toddler with a combined balance of $500 million were frozen.

“Mister Brutus will go down in history as perhaps the highest rank officer of the Guyana Police Force to be implicated in this volume of fraud. I believe that he will go down in the Caribbean as an officer of such rank to be implicated in this level of criminality,” the Attorney General said.

The Assistant Police Commissioner last week moved to Court filing applications against the Attorney General, and others claiming that he was being victimised in the ongoing investigation and being denied services including a restriction on his accounts. However, in response to Brutus filing, several disclosure were made in court detailing the findings of the investigation. Nandlall said, “Naturally, the respondents who were sued, had to respond and in kind, and a lot of information again got into the court system and by extension the public domain…”

“One account of Mr. Brutus remains unfrozen and that is the account into which his salaries are paid. Strangely that account, up to quite recently based upon the Court proceedings had dozens of millions of dollars. When one examines those accounts it would appear that years of salaries were not withdrawn from that account…that account had millions of dollars in it untouched…” Nandlall added.

Last Friday, Brutus and his wife were barred from traveling to the United States for a pregnancy-related trip after a legal application for travel clearance was denied by the High Court. Coming from the court proceedings, it was disclosed there are 240 financial charges pending against Brutus which totals $800 million.

An affidavit filed by SOCU’s head, Fazil Karimbaksh, has brought to light a number of questionable financial activities involving the family, including the purchase of a $85 million property in Georgetown.

According to SOCU’s head affidavit, earlier this year, Brutus purchased an $85 million property located in Alberttown, Georgetown. The sale agreement was entered on February 5, 2024, with an initial payment of $21 million, followed by a final payment of $63 million made on June 24, 2024. This payment was made shortly before SOCU’s application to freeze the accounts in July.

Brutus, who receives a monthly salary of $491,487 from the GPF, reportedly withdrew $63.7 million from his salary account—so far, his only legal source of income confirmed by SOCU—just before the remaining balance on the property was paid. While eight of their accounts have been frozen, the salary account, which currently holds just over $1 million, remains untouched.

SOCU’s investigation also revealed that Brutus owns a company, Kytus General Contracting & Holdings Inc., which was registered two years ago, while his wife Aulder, operates two businesses registered in 2023: South Quata Contracting & General Supplies Inc. and Triple A Depot.

Aulder’s businesses are suspected of conducting illicit transactions. The first named business was registered in October 2023 and holds an account with a balance of $243.3 million, and the second named business holds an account with a balance of $108.6 million. Both accounts have been frozen as part of the investigation.

The affidavit further alleges that Aulder, in collaboration with her husband, unlawfully utilized Brutus’ office to facilitate illegal transactions. Notably, it was also revealed that her companies supplied goods to the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Police Consumers Society Limited.

Notably, two businessmen have submitted statements to the court claiming to have given Brutus and his wife substantial monetary gifts. Both businessmen said they gifted the couple the sum of US$10,000 each at their wedding in November 2023, which was held at the Pegasus Hotel in Georgetown, and an additional $1 million before Christmas.

Notably, SOCU’s ongoing investigation points to serious concerns that the funds found in the accounts belonging to Brutus, his wife and their toddler may be the proceeds of crime, with potential violations of anti-money laundering (AML) laws. With eight of their nine accounts frozen, including two held in the name of their toddler with over $14 million, the case against Brutus and his family continues to unfold.