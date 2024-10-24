14 contractors bid to build new Campbellville Health Centre

Kaieteur News – Fourteen contractors have submitted bids for the construction of a new Campbellville Health Centre building.

The project is being undertaken by the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The project which attracted bids from both local and overseas firms opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

According to information provided by NPTAB, the bidders interested are as follows: PP Building Contracting – $637,600,200; Construct It Inc. – $1,058,949,890; Pivot Engineering Inc; Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc. – $988,273,640; Qingjian Group Company Guyana Inc. – $1,167,793,956; S&K Construction, Consultancy Services & General Supplies Inc. – $857,756,052; Cloud Construction – $727,234,000; AM Concepts Inc. – $610,388,640; Blue Print Builders Inc. – $733,830,000; Kares Engineering Inc. – $776,270,400; Sheriff Construction – $712,662,500; Urban Edge Builders Inc. – $798,015,000; Onyx Engineering Inc. – $751,358,800; and BM Property Investments Inc. – $829,811,890.

During the opening also it was revealed that two engineer’s estimates were provided which is for a 4- Storey Single Lot estimated at $865,313,013, and a 2- Storey Double Lot estimated at $766,197,840.

Kaieteur News reported that the decision to have a new building constructed is to properly improve the infrastructure of the health centre so as to introduce more services for patients, thus taking off some of the load from the GPHC.

Speaking with this newspaper previously, GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Robbie Rambarran said that the current Campbellville Health Centre bulding is very old and has several defects. “It is a very old building and what has happened over the years, is that pieces were added on and so it’s very old, it’s leaking, when it rains, it floods, there is no proper logical flow for patient care because there were pieces of things that were built all around so there is no proper logical flow for patient care and the processing of patients,” he explained. He said too that the current facility is very small and cannot meet the current demand of the number of patients who go there.

The Campbellville Health Centre on a monthly basis sees patients from Campbellville, Prashad Nagar, Sophia and even persons from Kitty.

Rambarran disclosed that GPHC intends to introduce additional services at the Health Centre including but not limited to x-rays. He said the new building will be equipped with an asthmatic bay.

“This health centre will have something that the majority of health centres don’t have, and that is an asthmatic bay, a lot of people with asthma rather than they come to the Georgetown Public Hospital and have to wait for some time to get treated, people with asthma will go there,” the CEO related.

Questioned on the location for the new facility, Mr. Rambarran stated that it will be at the same location and also cover the area where the post office is situated. “So next door, there is a post office so the plan is to build one big two-storey building; we will incorporate the post office in the building as well and therefore, we will get additional space,” he mentioned noting that the post office and health centre will operate separately.

Notably, the CEO revealed that the operation of the Kitty Health Centre will merge with the Campbellville centre in that big building. He mentioned that they have done surveys and observations for this transition over a two-year period and they found that the Kitty Health Centre can be accommodated at the Campbellville Health Centre since it is in the same catchment area.

According to the CEO, when the construction begins, the current operations at Campbellville Health Centre will relocate to a temporary building. The hospital has since gone out to tender for that location; a contract is yet to be awarded. It was reported that health centres across the country are being upgraded by the Ministry of Health so as to comfortably serve patients and have enhanced healthcare services.