SBM teams up with One Communications in cancer fight

Kaieteur News – One Communications’ ongoing cancer awareness campaign, which has a significant focus on empowering the Champions of Hope programme has been given a major boost, thanks to SBM Offshore Guyana, who joined the company as the Lead Hero for Hope.

This marks the third consecutive year of SBM Offshore Guyana’s partnership in the fight against cancer, underscoring their continued dedication to raising awareness and providing tangible support to those affected, One Communications said in a press release.

The Champions of Hope, a group of NGOs collaborating with One Communications, includes Beacon Foundation, Guyana Cancer Society, Giving Hope Foundation, Cancer Institute of Guyana, Debra Shipley George Go Care Foundation, Recover Guyana and The Periwinkle Club Inc. The Champions of Hope group is dedicated to uplifting cancer survivors, fighters, and caregivers.

Explaining why it continues to support the initiative, SBM Offshore Guyana’s General Manager, Martin Cheong, said, “Care is an integral part of our values. We welcome opportunities such as these to give back to the community and people who are affected by breast cancer. Through our support for Pinktober, we hope to positively impact Guyanese by supporting awareness efforts and contributing to increased access to screenings and healthcare.”

With SBM Offshore Guyana’s support, One Communications will be able to expand support to local NGOs working with these individuals, ensuring they have access to the resources and assistance they need to navigate their cancer journeys. Funds will go towards organising educational outreaches, providing medical screenings, and sharing survivor stories to promote early detection and encourage others battling cancer.

Damian Blackburn, President of ATN International Operations & CEO of One Communications, expressed his gratitude to SBM Offshore Guyana, “SBM Offshore Guyana’s continued support over the past three years has been instrumental in advancing our cancer awareness efforts. This year’s support will directly benefit the Champions of Hope programme, empowering NGOs that serve as the backbone for survivors and caregivers. Together, we will amplify their stories, raise awareness about early detection, and offer hope to all those impacted by cancer.”

The Champions of Hope programme also provides critical emotional and psychological support to those affected by cancer, and SBM Offshore Guyana’s support should enhance this outreach.

This year, One Communications’ Pinktober campaign includes Wear Pink Fridays every Friday this month, and the much-anticipated One Pinktober Move for a Cause Walk on October 27, kicking off at 6 am from the Everest Cricket Ground. In addition to these events, One Communications has launched a donation drive, where individuals can text the word “donate” to 620-PINK (7465). The value of the text is $500. Donations can also be made via MMG: (1) Login to the MMG app, (2) Click on “Pay Merchant”, (3) Enter “One Pinktober” and the amount you wish to donate. Further, corporate donations can be made through www.onepinktober.com. For corporate packages or individual merchandise – caps, t-shirts and water bottles – purchases must be done via the website. Proceeds will go towards the work of our Champions of Hope.