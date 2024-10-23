LCSS Alumni Association – NY contributes to BCB for youth development

Board re-launches “Friends Of Berbice Cricket” project

Kaieteur Sports – History was made when the Lower Corentyne Secondary School Alumni Association of NY, handed over the sum of $700,000 to the Berbice Cricket Board to assist in the development of youth cricket. The members of the Association namely; Chris Lachman, Radha and Howie Bernstein, Indrani Chabinath, Ceceilia Vasconcellos, Shirley Brijlall, Pamilla Jai Jai Ram and Riaz Bacchus approved the funding after being approached by Anil Beharry, a former long serving executive of the BCB and former student of LCSS. This committee has been contributing to LCSS for various projects since 2007.

The funds will go towards BCB under15 and under17 Inter Zone competitions. These competitions will be used to select and prepare the teams for the 2025 GCB Inter County Championships. The format, for the first time, will be made up of five teams with the traditional Upper Corentyne, Central Corentyne, New Amsterdam\Canje, West Berbice and the addition of the President’s 11, exposing more young cricketers.

The tournaments will be played on a round robin basis with the team with the most points, crowned champions. Thereafter, the winning team will take on the “Best of the rest” in a feature game with the aim of identifying the best players in the county. Corporate Guyana, private businesses and clubs in the respective zones were approached to sponsor a game each, to cushion the cost of the tournaments.

The BCB has also re-launched its “Friends of Berbice Cricket” project. The funds from that project will see the return of the longer versions of the game. Youth and female cricket will take priority. The BCB is aggressively engaging Corporate Guyana, businesses and private individuals for assistance for the return of three-day and fifty overs first division cricket and forty overs second division among others.

At a simple ceremony held recently, USA based Guyanese, Romash Munna, former executive of the BCB, handed over the cash to President Cecil Beharry. Munna wished the board well and thanked the sponsor for coming on board. Cecil Beharry was very grateful for the assistance and promised to make sure that these competitions are run efficiently and result oriented. He also said that the board will try its best to play the longer formats at each level.