Junior Chess Team heads off to French Guiana for IGG

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Chess Federation’s junior chess teams have departed for French Guiana, accompanied by the other sports disciplines, to participate in the 2024 edition of the Inter Guiana Games from October 24-26.

The young female team comprises WCM Aditi Joshi, Ciel Clement, Kaija Clement, and Italy Ton-Chung. The young males comprise CM Sachin Pitamber, Alexander Zhang, and Omar Shariff.

Kyle Couchman and Amara Branche, who were selected to be part of the teams, respectively, opted out at the last minute, leaving the male team with one member short. Kaija Clement was able to fill in for the females.

The team will be led by Coach Roberto Nero and officials Mrs. Tanya Clement and Mrs. Archana Joshi. The seven sports disciplines that will be contested at the IGG are athletics, basketball, beach volleyball, chess, futsal, swimming, and table tennis.

Travel arrangements were made by the National Sports Commission (NSC), which provided uniforms for every player and official. The 140-member contingent met with the Honorable Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Mr. Charles Ramson, at the Guyana National Stadium Providence prior to their departure.

The Honorable Minister declared that the teams represent the elite athletes in their age group in their respective disciplines and encouraged them to stay safe, compete to win and enjoy this adventure to French Guiana. French Guiana, Suriname, and Guyana will be represented by the best athletes in their individual sports categories. The contingent is expected to arrive in the host city, Cayenne, today to attend the opening ceremony before the competition begins. The event will conclude on October 26.

The Inter Guiana Games began in Suriname in 1967 to strengthen relationships and forge bonds among the three territories through sports and shared values. Guyana will host the IGG in 2025.