Ducan spurs Select XI to 13-run win over Anek XI

Latest update October 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 22, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Led by a three-wicket haul from Jovin Ducan, Select XI defeated Anek Hemnarine XI by 13 runs when the teams collided in a 12-over U19 fixture on Sunday at Farm Cricket Ground, East Bank Demerara.
The Select XI batted first and found the going though, losing wickets at regular intervals. They were eventually bowled out for 80 in the final over of their innings. Jevol Seeram made 12 as skipper Anek Hemnarine claimed 3-20 and medium pacer Prosper Jacobus 2-9.
Anek XI showed some fight, but could only muster 67-9. Keshawn Narayan made 18, while Arshad (only name provided) scored 15 and Ronaldo Grenville 11. Offspinner Ducan picked up 3-15 and was named man-of-the-match. Hemnarine took the best bowler award and Narayan received the best batter prize. Young Jovan Seeram, a member of Anek XI was given a speical prize for his participation in the game.
The Captains of both teams were presented with a trophy, while each participating member was given a medal. The game was sponsored by Ravi and Keshav Narayan and played in celebration of Anek Hamnarine birth anniversary.
The sponsors would like to extend gratitude to the players and the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association to assist in making the fixture a success.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 22, 2024– Sinclair, Bayley, Caldeira also claim Gold medals Kaieteur Sports – It was a golden night for prime Guyanese bodybuilder Emmerson Campbell, who claimed top honours at the 2024 Central...
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
Kaieteur News – The ghosts of 2001 are still lurking around Guyana’s politics. It is like a persistent odour that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]