Ducan spurs Select XI to 13-run win over Anek XI

Oct 22, 2024 Sports

Members of both teams and sponsors following the presentation ceremony.

Kaieteur Sports – Led by a three-wicket haul from Jovin Ducan, Select XI defeated Anek Hemnarine XI by 13 runs when the teams collided in a 12-over U19 fixture on Sunday at Farm Cricket Ground, East Bank Demerara.

The Select XI batted first and found the going though, losing wickets at regular intervals. They were eventually bowled out for 80 in the final over of their innings.  Jevol Seeram made 12 as skipper Anek Hemnarine claimed 3-20 and medium pacer Prosper Jacobus 2-9.

Anek XI showed some fight, but could only muster 67-9. Keshawn Narayan made 18, while Arshad (only name provided) scored 15 and Ronaldo Grenville 11. Offspinner Ducan picked up 3-15 and was named man-of-the-match.  Hemnarine took the best bowler award and Narayan received the best batter prize. Young Jovan Seeram, a member of Anek XI was given a speical prize for his participation in the game.

The Captains of both teams were presented with a trophy, while each participating member was given a medal. The game was sponsored by Ravi and Keshav Narayan and played in celebration of Anek Hamnarine birth anniversary.

The sponsors would like to extend gratitude to the players and the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association to assist in making the fixture a success.

