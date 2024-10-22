Armed Bandit shot twice by businessman during foiled robbery

Latest update October 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 22, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery which occurred at about 11:40hrs on Monday on a 39-year-old businessman at Tech Guy Solutions on Middleton Street, Georgetown, by an identifiable male who was armed with a .38 revolver, with the serial number filed out.
Investigations revealed that on the date and time mentioned, the businessman was sitting on a chair at his business place (Tech Guy Solutions). At the time, he had his licensed firearm (a .32 Taurus pistol), along with 12 matching rounds, in the waist of his pants when the suspect walked into the store and asked to fix a phone.
The businessman then got up from his seat to attend to the ‘suspect’, who pointed a firearm at him and demanded that he hand over cash.
At that time a 33-year-old businessman from Industry Crown Dam, East Coast Demerara, entered the store, and the suspect turned his attention and firearm on him. A scuffle ensued between the two of them, and during the scuffle, the suspect discharged a round, which hit the 33-year-old businessman on his left hand. The 39-year-old owner of Tech Guy Solutions took out his firearm and discharged two rounds, which hit the suspect on his abdomen, and he fell to the ground. The businessman then took away the suspect’s gun and called the Police.
He handed over the firearm to the Police on their arrival. The suspect was picked up and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition is listed as serious. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old businessman from Industry was taken to a private city hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, who admitted him as a patient. His condition is listed as stable. Investigations continue.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 22, 2024– Sinclair, Bayley, Caldeira also claim Gold medals Kaieteur Sports – It was a golden night for prime Guyanese bodybuilder Emmerson Campbell, who claimed top honours at the 2024 Central...
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
Kaieteur News – The ghosts of 2001 are still lurking around Guyana’s politics. It is like a persistent odour that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]