Armed Bandit shot twice by businessman during foiled robbery

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery which occurred at about 11:40hrs on Monday on a 39-year-old businessman at Tech Guy Solutions on Middleton Street, Georgetown, by an identifiable male who was armed with a .38 revolver, with the serial number filed out.

Investigations revealed that on the date and time mentioned, the businessman was sitting on a chair at his business place (Tech Guy Solutions). At the time, he had his licensed firearm (a .32 Taurus pistol), along with 12 matching rounds, in the waist of his pants when the suspect walked into the store and asked to fix a phone.

The businessman then got up from his seat to attend to the ‘suspect’, who pointed a firearm at him and demanded that he hand over cash.

At that time a 33-year-old businessman from Industry Crown Dam, East Coast Demerara, entered the store, and the suspect turned his attention and firearm on him. A scuffle ensued between the two of them, and during the scuffle, the suspect discharged a round, which hit the 33-year-old businessman on his left hand. The 39-year-old owner of Tech Guy Solutions took out his firearm and discharged two rounds, which hit the suspect on his abdomen, and he fell to the ground. The businessman then took away the suspect’s gun and called the Police.

He handed over the firearm to the Police on their arrival. The suspect was picked up and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition is listed as serious. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old businessman from Industry was taken to a private city hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, who admitted him as a patient. His condition is listed as stable. Investigations continue.