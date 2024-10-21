Unhelpful occurrences

Latest update October 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 21, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor,
Almost a year of the dreadful helicopter crash which claimed five of our best. Now we are learning the voice recorded was badly damaged (Demerara waves October 19).
Likewise, several months and request for information on sanctions imposed on three citizens is still not forthcoming.
What are we to make of these occurrences?
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed
