Kaieteur News- Two car thieves on Saturday night threw a man into a trench at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD) before driving away with his $3M car, PVV 1962.
The victim was identified as 27-year-old John Caesar. Caesar is a heavy-duty machine operator and a resident of Timehri Cemetery Road, EBD.
Bandits stole his car after he went for a drink at a night club located at Soesdyke. Police said that he was sitting inside his car with a designated driver when the bandits attacked him.
The car was reportedly parked a short distance away from the club and the driver’s door was left open. Caesar recalled two men approaching the car armed with what looked like a gun.
One of them stuck him-up while the other reportedly choked him and pulled him out of the vehicle.
They then threw him into a nearby trench before driving off with his car and Samsung cellular phone.
Investigations are ongoing.
