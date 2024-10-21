Linden hairdresser shot during robbery

Latest update October 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 21, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- A 27-year-old hairdresser was shot on Saturday night during a robbery at her salon located at Coca Road, Wismar, Linden, Region 10.
Injured is Mockesha Standford. She was reportedly shot in the leg by a lone gunman who robbed her of $130,000 cash and a customer of a five-pennyweight gold ring worth, $60,000.
Recounting her story to police, Stanford said that the man about five feet four inches tall invaded her salon around 21:20 hrs. He was armed with a handgun, sported short dread locks and wore a face mask. Inside the salon with Stanford were two of her customers, Annilie Pelew and Shamiah Inniss along with a worker, Shameza Hollingsworth.
Kaieteur News understands that the bandit held them all at gunpoint and robbed Standford of $130,000 in cash. He grabbed Pellew’s gold ring too. While escaping, the gunman reportedly turned around and shot Stanford. The bullet struck her to the lower part of her right leg and the gunman continued his escape. Standford was subsequently taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where doctors treated her.
According to police she is stable. Investigations are ongoing.
