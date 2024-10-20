Latest update October 20th, 2024 3:20 PM

Unidentified man killed in hit and run

Oct 20, 2024 News

(Unidentified man killed in hit and run. Police in a statement said they are looking for the car, PSS 8190 that struck him down)

 

 

A view of the Tuschen Public Road at nights (Wikimedia Commons Photo)

Kaieteur News- A man of Amerindian Descent, yet to be identified, was during the wee hours of Sunday killed in hit and run at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Police in a statement said they are looking for the car, PSS 8190 that struck him down. Another car was reportedly involved in the accident and the driver, a 33-year-old man of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD), gave police some information.

When the accident occurred, his car was reportedly parked on southern parapet along the EBE Public Road at Tuschen.

Police learnt that the victim was standing with a group people when he decided to cross the road around 02:45 hrs.

While walking over from south to north, he reportedly ended-up in the “speeding” car’s (PSS 8190) path and was struck.

“As a result of the collision, the pedestrian was flung in the air and landed on the left side back of motorcar PRR 7218”, police said.

The car reportedly stopped a short distance away and returned to scene. However, it suddenly sped off after a group of people rushed towards the vehicle.

The victim was subsequently picked-up by police in an unconscious state and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital. Doctors pronounced him dead on arrival

Police said checks were made for the car but efforts so far are futile.

 

