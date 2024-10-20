UG backs quality tuition-free education

Kaieteur News- The University of Guyana said it supports quality tuition-free education as government announced that fees will be removed from January 2025.

In a statement on Saturday, the university said it is obliged to clarify the current situation in response to the plethora of calls in regard to the recent and ongoing public high-level pronouncements in Guyana on the question of free tuition at the University of Guyana.

“The University of Guyana welcomes and supports quality free tuition at the University and wherever it can be sustainably offered in our country. The University has made no other determinations subsequent to those already made in regard to this year’s graduation planned for November 7th to 9th and November 16th,2024. However, recent developing conditions surrounding interpretations by students and others about free tuition has produced some conditions which must be addressed urgently.”

Some of these matters concerning implementation modalities and the paying over of fees owed by prospective graduates and continuing students to the University are being assiduously addressed by the appropriate offices of the University and the Government of Guyana.

“This is so that all eligible students can graduate on time and the operations of the University for which fees have always been needed can continue uninterrupted until January 2025 when this first semester officially ends.” According to UG in support of the Government of Guyana’s generous promises of free tuition, it has extended itself for the past four years, by allowing thousands of students to attend and successfully complete their studies without fully paying fees. “Therefore, there could be no routine reason why the graduations of students already planned would be withheld by the same University which has nurtured them for all this time.”

However, UG said revenue from fees cover more than 50% of the University of Guyana’s operating expenses and are always desperately needed towards the end of the year. “The University of Guyana therefore wishes to assure its stakeholders that all possible avenues are being pursued to ensure the operations and best interests of everyone, most importantly those of our 3500 prospective graduates are satisfied in the coming week.”