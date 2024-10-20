Suriname and Guyana can lead the global stage in oil and gas exploration-President Santokhi

Kaieteir News – Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santhoki on Tuesday said that Guyana and Suriname can lead on the global stage in a number of areas highlighting oil and gas. The Surinamese leader was at the time speaking virtually at the International Business Conference (IBC) held at the Guyana Marriott, in Kingston, Georgetown.

Noting that both countries are in a unique position where economic and diplomatic cooperation have become realities and will help shape the future of the region, President Santhoki said that both nations are blessed with an abundance of natural resources, agriculture, infrastructure and a dynamic energy sector.

“Together, we have an opportunity to lead on the global stage, particularly in oil and gas exploration, where our combined strength position us as pivotal players in the energy landscape. Our histories are intertwined. Our cultures are rich with diversity, and our futures are bright with our potential,” he said.

The Surinamese Head of State informed the delegates that Guyana and Suriname share strong solidarity and that the opportunities that are available in the oil and gas sectors of both countries will further deepen ties.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I want to take a moment to discuss a monumental milestone for Suriname, the recently signed Final Investment Decision. The FID for offshore oil production. This decision represents more than just an economic or business success. It is a defining moment for the people of Suriname and the future of our country and people,” Santhoki told the IBC.

President Santhoki said that the beginning of Suriname’s major offshore oil production presents a number of opportunities that will boost growth and prosperity. This he said will pave the way for job creation across sectors including the services, manufacturing and oil and gas.

“Our people will benefit from the rise in employment opportunities and an economy that will grow stronger and more diversified. Infrastructure development, the revenue generated from oil production were strategically reinvested into developing essential infrastructure, roads, ports, schools and healthcare facilities that will improve the quality of life for every tsunami, citizen capacity, building and local content,” the Surinamese President said at the three-day conference.