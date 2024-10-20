Latest update October 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Woman remanded on 13 counts of fraud

Oct 20, 2024 News

…42 more allegations made

Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old woman was on Friday remanded to prison when she appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to face 13 counts of fraud.

Remanded: Omeca Primo

The accused, Omeca Primo, of Charlotte Street, Georgetown is accused of obtaining over $11million by false pretence when she acted as the owner of a car dealership and had in possession vehicles with the intent of selling them to 13 persons between May 4 and September 5, 2024.

Primo reportedly failed to deliver the vehicles at the specific dates causing all affected parties to report the matter to the police.

The woman appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty where the charges were read to her.

The charges alleged that between May 4 and September 5, 2024, on Charlotte Street, Georgetown Primo obtained $11,300,000 from 13 persons by falsely pretending to be a car dealer under the false name ‘Primo imports and Taxi Services’.

She was not required to enter to plea.

The Prosecution objected to bail citing the seriousness and nature of the offense while also noting that Primo is likely to face additional charges as 42 other victims provided statements. Investigations are ongoing.

As a result, Primo was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to court on November 8, 2024 for further proceedings.

