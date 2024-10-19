A Call for Equitable Infrastructure Investment in Region Ten

In recent weeks, the government of Guyana has announced multi-billion-dollar contracts aimed at upgrading the road and drainage infrastructure in Regions Four and Six. These contracts, worth $6.9 billion in Region Six and $11.5 billion in Region Four, are a significant step towards improving the economic prospects of these regions. With 389 small contractors in Region Six awarded contracts to upgrade 400 roads, and 673 contractors in Region Four tasked with upgrading 947 roads, this injection of capital is expected to facilitate economic growth through better access to markets, improved transportation, and enhanced public safety.

While I commend the government’s efforts in these regions, I am deeply concerned about the glaring disparity in development, particularly when compared to Region Ten, which includes the town of Linden and other surrounding communities. As the elected Member of Parliament for Region Ten, it is my duty to advocate for similar financial injections into our region to address the infrastructural deficiencies and economic challenges that continue to plague our residents.

We all understand the critical role that infrastructure plays in economic development. Roads connect communities, reduce transportation costs, and make it easier for businesses to thrive by improving access to goods and services. Additionally, drainage systems are essential for preventing flooding, which, as we recently experienced in Linden, can be devastating to agriculture, homes, and economic productivity. It is only fair that Region Ten, which faces severe infrastructural deficits, receives its equitable share of investment to promote similar benefits.

The current lack of comparable investment in Region Ten exacerbates existing economic inequalities. Our region, especially the communities of Linden and Kwakwani, faces high unemployment due to the significant reduction of the bauxite industry, a sector that once employed over 5,000 workers in years past compared to its reality today. We have begun to recognize the slow but consistent rise of this industry today with in the Chinese investment which is welcomed but with limited economic investments and diversification, it has left our people with few options for stable employment. The cost-of-living in Region Ten remains high, and economic opportunities are scarce.

An investment in infrastructure for Region Ten is not only a matter of public safety but also an opportunity for job creation and economic growth. The projects in Regions Four and Six will undoubtedly stimulate local economies by providing jobs for contractors, labourers, engineers, and even small business owners like food vendors.

Similarly, if Region Ten were to receive a comparable level of investment, our local economy would benefit from new employment opportunities, stimulating the creation of jobs across various sectors and communities.

More importantly, improving infrastructure in Region Ten would make our region more attractive to investors, particularly in underdeveloped sectors like tourism, agriculture, and small-scale manufacturing. Our region has vast potential, but without the necessary infrastructure, investors are hesitant to commit. By upgrading roads and drainage systems, we could open the doors to new business ventures that would provide sustainable economic growth.

One of the lessons we must learn from the current government contracts in Regions Four and Six is the need for transparency and accountability. The people of these regions have a responsibility to demand that the scope of work for each project is made public, allowing community members to monitor the progress and ensure that contractors are delivering quality work. Too often, we have seen substandard works that lead to long-term costs for repairs and maintenance. Regional engineers, the Chairperson of the Works Committee, and local councillors must actively oversee these projects to ensure that public funds are being used effectively and that the communities receive value for their tax dollars.

This same level of oversight will be applied in Region Ten if we are to receive similar investments. Our community will be engaged in the process, ensuring that contractors deliver high-quality work that meets the needs of our people.

It goes without question, for it is understandable that public participation in these projects will not only improve accountability but will also foster a sense of ownership over the infrastructure. When communities are involved in the development process, they are more likely to care for and maintain the infrastructure in the long term.

At the heart of this plea for investment is the urgent need to address the pervasive economic inequality between the regions of Guyana. Regions Four and Six, home to the capital city of Georgetown and the agricultural hub of Berbice, respectively, already have significant economic advantages due to their established industries and larger populations. In contrast, Region Ten has been left behind, struggling with a declining industrial base, high unemployment, and limited opportunities for growth. Without government intervention in the form of infrastructure development and capital investments, these disparities will continue to widen.

An equitable distribution of government resources is not just about fairness; it is about promoting national unity and social cohesion. By investing in Region Ten, the government would be addressing the historical neglect of rural and economically depressed regions. Infrastructure development in Region Ten would improve the standard of living for our people and create pathways for sustainable economic growth. It would reduce our region’s reliance on government assistance, empowering us to build a more resilient economy in the long run.

As I conclude, I reiterate for emphasis, just as Regions Four and Six have received billions in government contracts to improve their infrastructure, it is time for Region Ten to receive its fair share of investment. We must not be left behind in this crucial moment of national development. Our people deserve the same opportunities for growth, prosperity, and economic advancement.

Respectfully,

Hon. Jermaine Figueira MP

Member of Parliament

Region Ten