Sheriff Hospital Palmyra progressing smoothly

Latest update October 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 18, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Sheriff Specialty Hospital in Palmyra, Berbice, is progressing smoothly, the company said in a press release.
The $4b state-of-the art facility, which is being built on 15 acres of land, is expected to be completed by August 2025 and is the first of its kind in Berbice, the company said.
The world-class hospital will cater to all medical surgeries with $10–15b worth of medical equipment. The 150-room, three storey building will offer some 400 jobs to Berbicans. The facility will also provide housing for doctors and some staff.
The hospital is expected to offer the best medical services at a low cost. Some services that will be offered at the hospital will include heart surgery, eye surgery, plastic surgery, and more.
