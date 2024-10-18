Chinese consortium awarded Lethem Hospital project

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) has disclosed that CMEC- Sinopharmintl Consortium out of China has been awarded the contract to design and build the new Lethem Hospital in Region Nine.

The consortium was among six firms who initially submitted bids for the contract and was then shortlisted with three other firms out of China to further bid for the contract. Information released from NPTAB had revealed that CMEC- Sinopharmintl Consortium submitted a financial proposal of US$31,099,200 to construct the hospital.

This publication reported that the construction of the hospital falls under a US$97 million – Health Care Network Strengthen – Inter-America Development Bank (IDB) loan.

In its tender, the Health Ministry had stated that part of the proceeds would be allocated to the construction of the Lethem Hospital, which is envisioned to operate at a level-five standard. The IDB loan, secured by the Guyana Government in December 2022, forms part of a broader effort to strengthen the nation’s healthcare network under the Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects (CCLIP). The comprehensive programme aims to bolster the capacity of seven hospitals across various regions, including key hinterland areas and urban centres.

It was reported that the loan will be used to improve the health of the Guyanese population through increased access to quality and efficient health services by improving health outcomes associated with low and high-complexity procedures.

This will be done by expanding the capacity of strategic hospitals, extending coverage of diagnostic, medical consultation, and patient management services, inclusive of the country’s hinterlands, through digital health; and by increasing the efficiency of the public health system, by strengthening key logistic, management, and support processes and inputs.

The project is also expected to target infrastructure improvement and expansion in seven priority hospitals, namely the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital (NARH), and the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), as well as four District Hospitals located in the hinterland (Moruca, Kamarang, Kato, and Lethem).