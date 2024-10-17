Latest update October 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

New parking facility for sand trucks at Great Diamond

Oct 17, 2024

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and Deputy Director of Projects Intakab Indarjeet and agency surveyors at site visit

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing’s Central Housing and Planning Authority has announced plans to construct a parking facility for sand trucks and large construction vehicles in Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

According to the ministry, this initiative aims to address the growing issue of these vehicles parking along the East Bank Public Road and in surrounding areas.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, alongside Deputy Director of Projects Intakab Indarjeet and agency surveyors, visited the designated site on Wednesday. Minister Croal highlighted the recent boom in the construction sector, which has led to increased movement of larger trucks delivering construction materials.

He stated, “We have identified 15 acres of land on the East Bank of Demerara that will be developed. We plan to implement a similar project on the East Coast of Demerara, resulting in a total of 30 acres for Region 4.”

The ministry further explained that similar facilities will also be established in Regions 3 and 6, as well as along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway. Minister Croal noted that a location near the Soesdyke junction is being considered for the highway facility, which would allow trucks to temporarily stop while waiting to load or serve as a rest area for overnight stays.

On September 13, 2024, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill ordered the removal of 11 sand trucks that were illegally parked at the Industrial Estate on the Ruimveldt reserves. He emphasized that the government plans to address these parking issues by developing commercial land areas where articulated vehicles can park and be rented. Edghill also mentioned that truck drivers had previously attempted to negotiate for alternative locations to conduct their business.

