Bandits posing as police ranks take $9.5M from man after abducting him

– return next day in police car for more cash

– police issue wanted bulletin for one suspect

Kaieteur News – Three gunmen posing as police ranks last Thursday reportedly took $9.5 million in cash from a man after abducting him from the Giftland Mall Compound at Liliendaal, Georgetown.

Police identified the victim as Kevin Fiedtkou, 31-year-old Operations Supervisor attached to Aurora Gold Mining Inc. Kaieteur News contacted Fiedtkou and he disclosed that the alleged imposters returned the following day in a police car demanding more cash. He reportedly gave them $40,000, all he had left, for them to leave.

Fiedtkou’s abduction took, place around 12:30 hrs., police said.

“One of them had on a suit and the other two had on normal clothes,” Fiedtkou told Kaieteur News as he recalled being held against his will and taken away from Giftland Mall’s compound.

A surveillance footage later uploaded on the internet by another media outlet showed the men arriving at the mall in what appeared to be a heavily tinted silver-grey Toyota Premio.

Three men, one of them heavily built, came out of the car and walked up to Fiedtkou’s pickup vehicle, parked in the compound. The three persons had a conversation with the victim before placing him in handcuffs and forcing him into their car.

Fiedtkou said two of them hand guns and identified themselves as police. They reportedly took him to his home at Providence, East Bank Demerara, where they demanded that he give them money in order to be freed.

Fearful for his life and that of his family, Fiedtkou said he gave them $9.5 million dollars.

“My son was home when they came,” Fiedtkou related while explaining how traumatized the incident has left him and his family. The following day, the men showed up reportedly in a police car to extort more money out of him.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation and denied that any of the suspects are or were associated with the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

“A wanted bulletin for one of the persons was publicised. We are trying to ascertain the names and particulars of the other two suspects, after which wanted bulletins will be issued,” police said in a statement.

The wanted bulletin was issued for 29-year-old Okeemo Arak Brummell. His last known address, according to police, is Bel Air Springs, Georgetown.

This is the third case this year of police officers being impersonated to commit heinous crimes.

Investigations are ongoing.