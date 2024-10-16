Newly reconstructed $346.2M Northwest Secondary School commissioned

Kaieteur News – President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali commissioned the newly reconstructed Northwest Secondary School in the Mabaruma sub-district in Region One on Monday.

The two-storey state-of-the-art facility can accommodate 575 students and includes 23 classrooms, three science laboratories, a technical drawing room, four canteens, eight washroom facilities, and two modified elevators.

The previous building was destroyed by a fire in September 2021. The contract for its reconstruction was signed in January 2023. In his feature address, President Ali emphasised that his government’s significant investments in the region’s education sector are aimed at ensuring every child has equitable access to quality education.

He added that the government is focused not only on providing the necessary educational infrastructure, but also on ensuring that trained teachers are available to deliver equitable service.

“Every teacher in the hinterland who is a trained teacher must have the opportunity to become a trained graduate from right where you teach…It is not only an investment in the increases in salaries and benefits, It’s an investment in your personal welfare; it’s an investment in making you more competent, valuable and competitive,” the president said.

He noted that education’s multifaceted quality means it is integrated into every aspect of national life. The government also recognises the importance of providing a conducive learning environment that is linked to a quality healthcare system in schools. To support this, the government is screening pupils in nursery and primary schools to determine if any child requires spectacles, dental work, or hearing aids.

President Ali highlighted that every child in the hinterland must have access not only to quality education, but also to quality training in technical areas by 2030. “By 2030, in all the major centres in the hinterland communities, we want state-of-the-art practical instrument centres and technical institutions that would give you world-class certification right here in your communities. That is the vision that we are bringing by 2030,” he said.

President Ali explained that the government’s comprehensive investments in the region’s education sector since August 2020 total $7 billion. Under the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant initiative, the region has received more than $1.8 billion. The government has invested $4 billion on the construction and maintenance of schools across the region. To ensure all students have the necessary textbooks, over $80 million has been allocated for this purpose.

Additionally, more than $1 billion has been invested in the school feeding programme, providing nutritious meals to students. From 2023 to the present, over $226 million has been distributed to schools, allowing teachers the autonomy to purchase essential supplies for their classrooms.

“These are investments all geared at making our lives easier and a more comfortable environment for your children. You deserve every investment that is coming your way. This is not a gift to you, this is what you deserve,” President Ali emphasised.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand highlighted that Northwest Secondary will receive further interventions to ensure the highest quality of education.

Students were encouraged to take full advantage of the Practical Instruction Department (PID) at Northwest Secondary to acquire the necessary skills to aid them in making meaningful contributions to their communities. The PID was commissioned last month by Minister Manickchand, who also announced plans to construct a multipurpose court at the new school.

“This is not the end of us. This is a good indication that we love you. We believe that you and your children deserve everything this country has to offer,” the minister of education said. Construction is currently underway on several secondary schools in the region including Hosororo Secondary, Waramuri Secondary, Matthew’s Ridge Secondary, and Kwebanna Secondary. Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, delivered remarks at the ceremony. (DPI)