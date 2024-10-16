Guyanese Dhori pulls off thriller to cop B Category title in Suriname Golf Invitational

Kaieteur Sports – The recently concluded DSB Suriname Golf Invitational hosted by Golfclub Paramaribo was a stunning success both for the host nation and Guyana as top honours were brought home by Guyanese golfers in several categories.

According to the results provided by Surinamese Captain Sarah Chehin, Guyana took top positions in the A and B Categories and second place in Women’s Category despite the absence of defending Women’s champion Shanella London.

The Guyanese team was drawn, for the second year from different clubs and despite a slow start on Day 1, Roy Dhori stormed back to decisively dominate the B category and scoring the highest Stableford points amongst all Guyanese players.

Similarly, Sabi Dhori overcame first day jitters to take second place in the challenging Ladies division for the second year in a row, demonstrating her ability to perform under pressure.

In the C category, Philip Haynes playing in only his second tournament was able to shoot his best score of 106 gross/76 net but it was not enough to overcome his first day performance.

In the A Category, GGA President Aleem Hussain also delivered a solid second day performance improving from 20th place on Day 1 to 12th overall while also taking home the prize for Nearest to the Pin on Day 1. Monnaf Arjune played well but was unfortunate on the greens and couldn’t provide Guyana with his usual strong showing.

In collaboration with Golfclub Paramaribo, a night golf Chipping Contest for Juniors and Caddies was conducted by Nexgen Golf with a grand prize contributed by Sheldon Davis, which was won on the final chip by an excited caddie.

Asked about his thoughts on the tournament, Roy Dhori said, “This was an awesome experience starting from our interaction with the Surinamese school children, police officers and the performance of myself and Sabi in the tournament. The sheer joy and excitement we saw on the faces of those experiencing Golf for the first time in Suriname rivalled our joy at our success.”

GGA Vice President Monnaf Arjune expressed his gratitude to Golfclub Paramaribo for an awesome event and congratulated all winners, “Once we play outside of Guyana, it’s the flag we represent and not our individual clubs, so I am proud to be a part of the golf team representing Guyana in various countries.”