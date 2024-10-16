‘Census Report will be released soon’ – Bureau of Statistics

Kaieteur News – The preliminary results of the 2022 Census Report will be released soon, the Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. The agency in a statement said that “The soon-to-be-released Preliminary Report of the Census will provide an evidence-based exposition of Guyana’s population.”

Further, the Bureau of Statistics dismissed claims that the 2022 Population and Housing Census shows that Guyana’s population declined from 746,955 in the 2012 census due to migration.

The agency also dismissed social media claims suggesting that political interference was responsible for the delay in releasing the 2022 Population and Housing Census results.

The Bureau of Statistics stated that any delay in publishing the 2022 Population and Housing Census results is solely due to its commitment to maintaining professional standards while addressing significant challenges encountered during this census cycle.

“Moreover, censuses across the Caribbean region have been significantly delayed, with countries such as Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, Dominica, St. Lucia and others experiencing protracted census activities extending up to and beyond two (2) years,” a statement from the Bureau of Statistics said.

Several factors including respondent suspicion, apathy and fatigue in a post Coronavirus Disease environment were partly responsible for the delay in the release of the findings.

Further, the Bureau of Statistics reminded that it is a semi-autonomous agency, legally mandated by the Statistics Act (1965) Chapter 19:09 to “collect, compile, analyse, abstract and publish statistical information relating to the social, agricultural, mining, commercial, industrial and general activities and conditions of the inhabitants of Guyana.”

In the execution of its responsibilities, the Bureau is also guided by the Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics that were adopted by the United Nations General Assembly 10 years ago in 2014. The legal framework and official principles promote and ensure the independence of the Bureau.

“Our work is guided by scientific principles and sound statistical practices that adhere to the highest international standards and conventions,” the Bureau said in its statement.

Accordingly, the Census is coordinated internationally and regionally, following agreed-upon principles and practices that withstand scrutiny and promote confidence in the results.

In that regard, the Bureau of Statistics urged Guyanese to avoid baseless speculations and to rely on the official census data and statistics produced and sanctioned by the Bureau of Statistics.

“For official information on the census and other data products from the Bureau of Statistics, please visit our website at www.statisticsguyana.gov.gy and follow the Bureau’s official social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok,” Bureau of Statistics stated.