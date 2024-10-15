Latest update October 15th, 2024 12:33 AM

Man dies after crash at La Grange

Oct 15, 2024 News

Kaieteur News– A pedal cyclist has succumbed to his injuries after he collided with a car on the La Grange Public Road on the West Bank of Demerara on Sunday.

Dead is Shaman Ally. Police said that the accident occurred around 14:45hrs on Sunday.

Involved in the accident were motorcar #PMM 9424, driven at the time by 34-year-old Kelvin Hodge and pedal cyclist Shaman Ally (now deceased). Police said that their investigation up to the point of the statement indicates that, Ally was riding south along the eastern side of the road and was not holding onto the handlebars of the bicycle.

He lost control of the cycle and swerved to the west, which resulted with him colliding with the left side front fender of the motorcar, which was said to be proceeding in the same direction.

The collision resulted in him falling onto the road’s surface and he received injuries to his head and other parts of his body. The man was picked up in a semi-conscious state by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), placed into an ambulance and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was examined by a doctor on duty. He later succumbed to the injuries sustained around 17:30hrs. The man’s remains are lying at the Ezekiel Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination, while the driver was placed in custody and is assisting with the investigations.

 

