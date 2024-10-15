Man dies after crash at La Grange

Latest update October 15th, 2024 12:33 AM
Oct 15, 2024 News
Kaieteur News– A pedal cyclist has succumbed to his injuries after he collided with a car on the La Grange Public Road on the West Bank of Demerara on Sunday.
Dead is Shaman Ally. Police said that the accident occurred around 14:45hrs on Sunday.
Involved in the accident were motorcar #PMM 9424, driven at the time by 34-year-old Kelvin Hodge and pedal cyclist Shaman Ally (now deceased). Police said that their investigation up to the point of the statement indicates that, Ally was riding south along the eastern side of the road and was not holding onto the handlebars of the bicycle.
He lost control of the cycle and swerved to the west, which resulted with him colliding with the left side front fender of the motorcar, which was said to be proceeding in the same direction.
The collision resulted in him falling onto the road’s surface and he received injuries to his head and other parts of his body. The man was picked up in a semi-conscious state by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), placed into an ambulance and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was examined by a doctor on duty. He later succumbed to the injuries sustained around 17:30hrs. The man’s remains are lying at the Ezekiel Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination, while the driver was placed in custody and is assisting with the investigations.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 14, 2024(President of the Guyana Body Building & Fitness Federation (GBBFF), Keavon Bess said with confidence that Guyana will host a successful 2024 CAC) Kaieteur Sports – President of...
Oct 14, 2024
Oct 14, 2024
Oct 14, 2024
Oct 13, 2024
Oct 13, 2024
Kaieteur News – TOTALTEC Inc., a provider of services to the energy and construction sectors here on Monday announced... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]