Guyana to host West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championship

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana NRA is poised to host the 2024 edition of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championship from October 28 to November 4, 2024, at the Timehri Rifle Ranges, Yarrowcabra, on the Linden Soesdyke Highway. The championship was last hosted in Guyana in 2017, when the Association celebrated its 150th Anniversary.

While the English and Scottish shooters are unable to attend this years’ championship, the participating countries are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and the USA. The Canadians are no strangers to these shores and are expected to perform well. The US Rifle Team will be attending their first West Indies Championship and Team Captain Yvonne Roberts is leading a strong team of experienced shooters. They are expected to perform well also. The West Indies shooters are looking forward to the challenge from the visiting US and Canadian Teams.

The Guyana NRA planning committee has been working jointly with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), led by Brig Omar Khan, on preparations for hosting the Championships. There has been intense work on the Timehri Ranges, preparing the shooting banks to golf-like playing surfaces, the safety backstop was increased in height and the twenty four target mechanism were all serviced. Work continues on the target frames and faces and should be completed by next weekend.

Vice President Mahendra Persaud and Fullbore Captain Dylan Fields have been spearheading the infrastructural work. The GDF is expected to complete the area for the flag poles and other works it has committed to. Mr. Lennox Braithwaite has been the Guyana NRA projects liaison ensuring all works are completed. The Guyana NRA would like to take this opportunity to thank the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, for his donation of material to help repair the shooting range.

The Guyana Rifle Team members have been busy each Saturday and Sunday on the range working to complete the preparations. The Guyana NRA is expected to field a ten-man team. The team comprises Mahendra Persaud, Dylan Fields, Leo Romalho, Lennox Braithwaite, Ryan Sampson, Peter Persaud, Roberto Tewari, Sherwin Felicien and US based Sigmond Douglas and John Fraser. Our lone female, shooting for the first time is Althea Alleyne.

Guyana is the defending Champion for both the Short and Long Range Trophies and much is expected of the team at home in defence of their titles.

The National Team’s last championship was in Bisley England in July where they won the Junior Kalapore Trophy. At Bisley there were outstanding performances from both Peter Persaud and Lennox Braithwaite who made it to the First and Second stages of the King’s Prize respectively. Peter Persaud also shot the highest score in that Team Match.

Patron, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has been in full support of the hosting and is ensuring that Guyana showcases our hospitality and professionalism. The Paton is expected to fire off the first shot, indicating the start of the competition. H.E. Donald Ramotar fired the last opening shot in 2012.