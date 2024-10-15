FITUG welcomes interventions to address the cost-of-living and workers’ welfare

Dear Editor,

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG), the largest representative body of organised labour in Guyana, paid keen attention to His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s address at the National Assembly on October 10, 2024. We recognised and applauded the President’s comprehensive presentation, which touched on several areas of national life.

The President reminded us of our people’s hardships during the previous administration’s policies. He highlighted the measures his Government has taken to reverse those policies and lead our country towards a brighter future. President Ali expressed his hope for a more optimistic and confident nation, and he emphasised his Government’s plans to bring greater prosperity and development. In our view, it’s clear that the President and his Government are committed to improving the lives of our nation and its people.

During his address, President Ali emphasised the Government’s commitment to uplifting the people and supporting those in need. The announcement of a one-time $200,000 cash grant to every household brings hope during these challenging times. We look forward to the efficient distribution of resources to all deserving recipients. The intention to raise the public sector minimum wage to $100,000 per month by the end of next year is commendable, and we encourage the Government to consider implementing this sooner for the benefit of our state employees. We also call upon the private sector to follow this example. FITUG will address this matter further shortly. Similarly, halving electricity rates by the end of next year represents a massive gain for our working people.

We were delighted to hear about the child tax benefit. The Federation has consistently supported this initiative and embraces it wholeheartedly. It increases the disposable income of our hardworking families. We also appreciate the introduction of child health care benefits, ensuring the well-being and strength of our nation’s future generations. A healthy and happy population is crucial for Guyana’s continued progress. The decision to eliminate tuition fees for students at the University of Guyana is a significant step towards providing free public education to our citizens. We commend the efforts to help all university graduates find employment and make meaningful contributions to our nation while improving their lives and those of their families. We also acknowledge the injections into the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) to address pensioners’ challenges.

The President’s speech encompassed many initiatives and measures, outlining a promising future for our nation. We are encouraged by the strategic planning that has eluded us for so long. Undeniably, we have achieved remarkable progress over the years, and President Ali’s speech indicates even more significant momentum as we work towards fulfilling our citizens’ shared dreams and aspirations.

Sincerely,

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana