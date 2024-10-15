DDL Savannah Milk enters Barbados market

Kaieteur News- Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) has announced the successful entry of its Savannah milk products into the Barbados market.

Savannah milk products are produced by the TOPCO Plant, the company said in a press release. The entry of Savannah milk to Barbados is a result of concerted efforts by DDL, the Guyana Office for Investment, and the Barbados Special Envoy to Guyana and Suriname, Althea Wiggins, and comes at a time when there is a shortage of milk in the Barbados Market.

Speaking in Guyana after the announcement at a Media Conference in Barbados, DDL Chairman, Komal Samaroo, said that “as DDL continues to diversify its portfolio of products, the company remains focused on the commitment of Heads of Government of CARICOM to work together towards food security in the region, and the ambitious but necessary reduction in the regional food importation bill by 25% by the year 2025. As such, we are very satisfied that we are able to begin our supply of milk products to Barbados at this critical time.”

The Chairman added that “the authorities in Barbados and the regimes that are in place made it as easy as it should be for a CARICOM company to enter and operate in that market. As we continue to seek to supply other CARICOM markets, we hope that Barbados would serve as a model.”

At the media conference in Barbados last week to launch the Savannah milk products, Wiggins, the Special Envoy said, “In terms of a separate bilateral arrangement that was signed with Guyana, we are now introducing Savannah milk, imported from Demerara Distillers to Barbados through local distributor Grady Marketing.”

Speaking at the same briefing, Managing Director of Grady Marketing, Roger Bannister, said that “the entire first shipment has been sold to supermarkets across the island, a testament to the demand for high-quality milk among Barbadians.”

Chief Investment Officer, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, commenting on the new market for Guyana’s milk said, “We are proud to be part of this partnership, which demonstrates the value of working together as a region to support each other’s economies.” Dr. Ramsaroop added, “This initiative not only brings a high-quality product to the Barbadian market but also strengthens ties between Guyana and Barbados, a relationship that has been significantly enhanced through the St. Barnabas Accord.”

The St. Barnabas Accord, signed by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, and Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, has been instrumental in deepening the trade relationship between Guyana and Barbados, fostering greater economic cooperation, and facilitating initiatives like this one that benefits both countries. This agreement has paved the way for increased trade of goods and services, ensuring that essential commodities such as milk can be readily available to the Barbadian market.