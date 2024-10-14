Bandits bagged $500K during attack on Chinese supermarket

Kaieteur News – Three unmasked gunmen on Saturday night robbed the Jia Run Fa # 2 Chinese Supermarket in Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

They reportedly stormed into the building around 20:30 hrs while it was still open for business, police said.

Jinhua Li, 34, a Chinese National and the supermarket’s owner was at the cashier’s counter at the time. Police said they held him at gunpoint and demanded he hand them everything. Fearful for his life, he allowed them to take whatever they wanted.

They bagged off $500,000 in cash, Jinhua Li’s cell phone, a quantity of Digicel and One Communications phone cards among other valuables. In an effort to make sure police never catch them the bandits took the security cameras’ DVR before leaving.