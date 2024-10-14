‘An opposition without a credible vision’

Latest update October 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 14, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor
When I was requested to critique the presenters of the Burnham Foundation’s Elvin McDavid Symposium on ‘How can an Electoral System for Guyana engineer a system of Governance that`s responsive to the Plurality of the Guyanese Society?’ it brought to mind that even when the People’s National Congress (PNC) was in its heyday, Elvin McDavid was among those who sought to place Guyana on the correct trajectory towards nationhood and thus, particularly at this period when the need for this kind of intervention has again come to the fore, the Burnham Foundation should be commended for remembering his contributions.
In January 1976, Forbes Burnham announced that the People’s National Congress (PNC) was being guided by the principles of Marxism/Leninism, and later that year, as the principal research officer of the party, I was summoned by General Secretary of the PNC and Minister of National Development Dr. Ptolemy Reid and told that the PNC and PPP had decided to jointly hold a series of meetings around the country and that I should look around for someone to represent the PNC. I found the late Dr. Perry Mars, but he later withdrew. In the meantime, it became known that Cheddi Jagan himself would be representing the PPP and Dr. Reid insisted that I should represent the PNC.
As a child, my mother took us to public political meetings in Beterverwagting where Jagan, Burnham, Kwayana, etc. spoke and those images suddenly resurfaced. I did not think myself up to the task of publicly defending the PNC against Jagan and so I objected, but Reid insisted that he would not have asked me to do something I could not do and that in any case, I was a part of the clique -Elvin McDavid, Malcolm Parris, etc. of his ministry’s Department of Planning and Research –that was encouraging this kind of thing. Cheddi and I held two meetings at Bishops High School and Beterverwagting Government School and if I remember correctly these led to Burnham and Jagan, for the first time since the 1950s split of the PPP, sharing a platform on Mayday of 1976. But apparently the coalition discourse later broke down over whether girls should have to go to the Guyana National Service.
What follows in bullet points are largely my take from the Burnham Foundation symposium.
The problems to be solved:
Suggested solutions:
Conclusion:
One could come to inclusive shared governance, which was the basis for our intervention in the 1970s, from a moral standpoint i.e. viewing it as a good but not a necessary objective if Guyana is to have any hope of becoming a democratic prosperous nation. I suspect that this belief still underpins the motive of many of those who profess inclusivity today. Thus, instead of its being constitutionally directed, the PPP will have us believe that democratic inclusive governance can be based upon ad hoc arbitrary interventions of the political class such as at present proliferate under its rulership. Also, sad to say that while the entire political opposition promised to be on its best behaviour if it wins government, it is yet to sell a credible vision of why it should be believed in a context where governments are largely unaccountable. What is to stop it from behaving worse than the PPP: particularly since the latter claims that its behaviour is patterned upon what the opposition did during its most recent foray in Government? Inclusivity of the type Guyana requires is not simply a moral position that can be dispensed with; it is a necessity. Note too that in most, if not all, of its dimensions, political success is best assured when the public takes hold of a worthy vision of tomorrow.
Regards
Dr Henry Jeffrey
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 14, 2024Kaieteur Sports – President of the Guyana Body Building & Fitness Federation (GBBFF) Keavon Bess speaking recently expressed confidence that Guyana will successfully host the Central...
Oct 14, 2024
Oct 14, 2024
Oct 14, 2024
Oct 13, 2024
Oct 13, 2024
Kaieteur News – The recent announcement of a $200,000 cash grant per household has generated waves of excitement. But... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]