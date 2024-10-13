Latest update October 13th, 2024 8:24 PM
Oct 13, 2024 News
An unidentified man was on Sunday afternoon crushed by a truck while riding an electric bike along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road.
Police said the accident took place around 14:03 hrs. at Bagotstown, EBD.
The truck and the electric biker were reportedly heading in the same direction towards Georgetown.
Just before crossing over in the vicinity of Car Care Enterprise (auto dealership), the truck reportedly knocked the bike from behind. The biker fell of his bike and ended-up getting crushed by the truck.
An Ambulance was called but the medical crew onboard pronounced him dead at the scene.
His body was subsequently taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.
Meanwhile, the truck driver has been taken into custody to assist with investigations.
(E-biker crushed by truck)
