Latest update October 13th, 2024 8:24 PM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

E-biker crushed by truck

Oct 13, 2024 News

E-biker crushed by truck

E-biker crushed by truck

An unidentified man was on Sunday afternoon crushed by a truck while riding an electric bike along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road.

Police said the accident took place around 14:03 hrs. at Bagotstown, EBD.

The truck and the electric biker were reportedly heading in the same direction towards Georgetown.

Just before crossing over in the vicinity of Car Care Enterprise (auto dealership), the truck reportedly knocked the bike from behind. The biker fell of his bike and ended-up getting crushed by the truck.

An Ambulance was called but the medical crew onboard pronounced him dead at the scene.

His body was subsequently taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.

Meanwhile, the truck driver has been taken into custody to assist with investigations.

(E-biker crushed by truck)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Sir Clive Lloyd appointed to GCB as Special Technocrat

Sir Clive Lloyd appointed to GCB as Special Technocrat

Oct 13, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd as Special Technocrat to the Board with immediate effect. Sir Clive’s appointment...
Read More
Bent Street ‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal C/ship set for Tuesday’s kick-off

Bent Street ‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal...

Oct 13, 2024

Hackett, Adams storm ahead in respective Divisions on Day 1 – Persaud tied for 2nd

Hackett, Adams storm ahead in respective...

Oct 13, 2024

Sampson’s hat-trick powers Belladrum to victory over Batavia

Sampson’s hat-trick powers Belladrum to victory...

Oct 13, 2024

Guatemala tame Golden Jaguars 3-1 in CONCACAF Nations League clash

Guatemala tame Golden Jaguars 3-1 in CONCACAF...

Oct 12, 2024

Sports infrastructure booms in Guyana under President Ali

Sports infrastructure booms in Guyana under...

Oct 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]