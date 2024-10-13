“It’s mine; I use it for my illness,” woman caught with weed and suspected cocaine tells cop

Kaieteur News – A 49-year-old unemployed woman was arrested on Saturday morning after police discovered 41 grams of marijuana and white creamish substance suspected to be cocaine at her home located in Kumaka Stretch, North West District (NWD).

The arrested woman has been identified as Jarrette Singh.

Police reported that a raid spearheaded by Region One Commander, Krishna Ramana led ranks to Singh’s residence. During the raid, ranks discovered two transparent plastic bags containing leaves, seeds and stem suspected to be cannabis sativa.

In light of police discovery, ranks told Singh of the offence committed and cautioned her to which she responded, “It’s mine; I use it for my illness.”

Police conducted further searches which also led to the discovery of small Ziploc transparent plastic bags, three small digital scales, a small coffee plate with a razor blade, and a small whitish/creamish substance suspected to be cocaine, along with two marijuana crushers and a pack of smoking papers (bamboo).

Thereafter, police seized all the items, arrested Singh and ventured off to the Mabaruma Police Station. Upon arrival at the station, the cannabis was weighed and amounted to 41 grams.

“The weight of the suspected cocaine was not established,” police asserted.

The suspected cannabis and cocaine were placed in separate evidence bags, marked, sealed, and lodged. The suspect is in custody, assisting with the ongoing investigations.