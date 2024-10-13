Hackett, Adams storm ahead in respective Divisions on Day 1 – Persaud tied for 2nd

DBS Golf Open 2024…

Kaieteur Sports – The De Surinaamsche Bank Golf Open teed off in Paramaribo with high energy and golden sunshine that radiated the day’s play, as 12 talented golfers from the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) made their mark on day one of the prestigious tournament. At the end of Day 1 Brian Hackett and Carlos Adams led the pack in Group B and the Senior Category. While Patanjilee Persaud was tied for second place in Group A up until press time.

The fairways came alive with the Guyanese contingent delivering stellar performances, each golfer demonstrating skill, precision, and determination on the international stage.

The golfers representing the Lusignan Golf Club wereLGC were Avinash Persaud, Orson Fergson, Mohanlall Dindanauth, Vishal Harry, Patrick Prashad, Carlos Adams, Kishan Bacchus, Brian Hackett, Lakeram Ramsundar, Feroze Barkat, Troy Cadogan, and Patanjilee Persaud all of whom took full advantage of the course’s challenging layout. The day’s action was packed with thrilling drives, pinpoint putts, and a sense of camaraderie as the team rallied behind one another.

LGC Public Relations Officer Brian Hackett captured the mood perfectly at the close of play, noting, “Today was very sunny in Suriname. The weather was perfect for golfing. The temperature was very high. We played in some very hot and humid conditions. But these are the conditions golfers dream of. The Guyana team so far looking good. I performed outstandingly.I think I played according to my plan in getting to the green in three and not trying to get there in two. It’s a very tricky course and if you’re not accurate, you’re either in the rough or in the water. Today I managed to stay out of most of the penalty. And I finished the game on the par today. So I do look forward to tomorrow, which is another exciting day for golf and golfers in Suriname this weekend.”

The standout performers for the day were Brian Hackett (1st) Group B – Gross 84, HC 18, Net 66 (Overall Net -3), Carlos Adams (1st) Senior Category- Gross 91, HC 22, Net 69 (Overall Net 1) and Patanjilee Persaud (2nd) Group A – Gross 84, HC 13, Net 71 (Overall Net 2)

Lusignan Golf Club has a long-standing tradition of sending competitive players to the Suriname Open, with several top performers making their mark over the years. Notably, Guyanese golfers have consistently ranked among the top, showcasing their skill and sportsmanship on this regional stage. The local contingent is urging Guyanese fans to stay tune as they are optimistic that they will better their results on day 2.