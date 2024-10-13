Latest update October 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

E-gates installed at CJIA

Oct 13, 2024 News

The E-gates that are installed at (CJIA)

Kaieteur News – E-gates have been installed at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Timehri, marking an upgrade in the airport’s passenger processing capabilities.

According to a press statement issued by the official Facebook page of President Irfaan Ali on Saturday, the key features of this installment include autonomous immigration processing that performs security checks on passports worldwide; validation of chip passports according to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, with future support for Guyana’s e-ID and facial recognition technology for identity verification using an advanced algorithm.

“It is also integrated with the ABIS (Automated Biometric Identification System) system for real-time passenger updates, with automated checks for ED form correctness,” the statement highighted.

Notably, it has the capacity to process six passengers simultaneously with oversight from a single officer. Considering the enhanced security measures, it will prevent unauthorised access and allow complete visibility for officers through glass panels.

Additionally, the E-gates also feature a monitoring station for effective passenger flow management and automatic detention of watch listed individuals.

“These improvements aim to reduce processing times and enhance overall airport efficiency significantly,” the statement added.

 

 

