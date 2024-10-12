Latest update October 12th, 2024 12:11 AM

Venezuelan biker killed in crash on Lamaha Street

Oct 12, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan biker was killed and his female pillion rider seriously injured following a crash on Thursday night at the intersection of Lamaha and Camp Streets, Georgetown.

Dead: Luis Natera

Dead is Luis Natera, 21, of Lot 92, Second Street, Albertown. Twenty-five-year-old Yohennis Moya of First Street, Kingston is hospitalised.

According to police, a Silver Honda Vezel crashed into the motorbike the duo was travelling on at around 20:53hrs.

Natera and the car were reportedly crossing the intersection at the same time when the crash took place.  Natera was crossing Lamaha from north to south while the car was crossing Camp from west to east.

“…The traffic light was on flash mode and motor car PAG 2470 failed to stop to ensure the traffic was clear (and) drove through the traffic light at the intersection colliding with motor cycle CM 8134,” traffic police reported.

Natera and Moya landed in an empty lot south of the intersection following the impact.

A motionless Natera was seen in a cell phone recorded video bleeding from the head. His left foot was almost severed. A short distance away Moya was grunting in pain and bleeding from injuries to her head and body.

Police took Natera and Moya to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where Natera was pronounced dead and Moya admitted.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Honda Vezel’s, a 19-year-old man, is in police custody.  As per protocol police conducted a breathalyzer test on him but no trace of alcohol was found in his body.

Investigations are ongoing.

