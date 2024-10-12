Serial burglar sentenced to seven years in jail

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old ‘serial’ burglar was on Friday sentenced to seven years in prison after he was found guilty of five counts of burglary and one count of break and enter when he appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court.

The convict, Nayak Alexander appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune.

He pleaded guilty to the six charges.