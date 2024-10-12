Serial burglar sentenced to seven years in jail

Latest update October 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 12, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old ‘serial’ burglar was on Friday sentenced to seven years in prison after he was found guilty of five counts of burglary and one count of break and enter when he appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court.
The convict, Nayak Alexander appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune.
He pleaded guilty to the six charges.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 12, 2024Kaieteur Sports – In a spirited encounter at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, Guyana’s senior men’s national team, the Golden Jaguars, fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of...
Oct 12, 2024
Oct 12, 2024
Oct 12, 2024
Oct 12, 2024
Oct 12, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPPC) is many things. But as time has shown,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]