No distribution of $200,000 cash grant before Christmas – Jagdeo

Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo announced on Friday that the $200,000 one-off cash grant will not be distributed before Christmas.
In an interview published on his social media page, the Vice President said, “In five months’ time, we will be ready to distribute.”
During a Facebook Live session, Jagdeo elaborated on the process for accessing the cash grant, emphasizing the need for fairness and transparency in the distribution.
He noted that this task is challenging and that the government requires time to ensure proper execution.
“We want to get the systems in place, so I would anticipate that within the next five months we would complete the process,” he said.
Jagdeo indicated that there are approximately 300,000 households in the country and mentioned that the bulk of the payments will be issued via cheques, although the government is also exploring the option of direct payments into bank accounts.
Jagdeo’s statement follows President Irfaan Ali’s announcement on Thursday at the Special Sitting of the 12th Parliament that each legitimate Guyanese household on Thursday at the 12th Parliament Special Sitting, will receive a one-off cash grant of $200,000.
Verification for eligibility will be conducted using utility bills and other methods.
