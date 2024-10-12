Latest update October 12th, 2024 12:17 PM

Japanese tourist robbed on Cemetery Road

Oct 12, 2024

Japanese tourist robbed

Cemetery Road

Kaieteur News- A Japanese tourist on vacation was on Friday night robbed by bandits on Cemetery Road, Georgetown.

Police identified him as Yuki Nakata. Nakata is staying at Freeman Street, East La Pentence. On Friday evening he went in search of restaurant but bandits attacked him around 19:00hrs, Police said.

While walking along Cemetery Road, two men armed with knives reportedly pounced on him . They  held Nakata at knife point forcing him  to hand over his bag before making good their escape.   Nakata subsequently filed a police report. He told investigators that his stolen bag contained cash, a cell phone, a camera and his passport.

Investigations are ongoing.



 

