Candlelight Vigil Held for Missing Guyanese & Trinidadian Girls in Queens, 25 Years Later

By Tracey Khan

QUEENS, N.Y. — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday evening on Liberty Avenue, Queens, New York to honor the memory of two girls who disappeared from Queens 25 years ago: 13-year-old Deniese Hariman, and her neighbor, Shellyann Sankar, who vanished almost a year later. The gathering drew community members who stood in solidarity with the grieving families, calling for renewed efforts to solve the cold cases.

Kaieteur News – The vigil, organized partly by social media influencer Rhonda Bob, emphasized the importance of keeping the cases alive in the public eye. Bob urged the community to stay involved, noting that continued awareness could help bring justice.

Denise Hariman’s mother, Seeta Beran, emotionally recalled the day her daughter left for school but never arrived. “It’s hard, but I have to be strong, and I’m trying. My daughter had dreams of going to college and doing great things. She didn’t deserve what happened,” Beran said, her voice shaking. Harriman, born in Albouystown, Guyana, immigrated to the U.S. at age five and lived with her family in Richmond Hill, Queens. She was last seen interacting with Sankar, her neighbor, who helped the Harriman family search for Denise when she first went missing.

Nearly a year after Deniese’s disappearance, Shellyann Sankar also vanished. Sankar, originally from Trinidad, had moved to New York for a better life and had become close to Hariman’s family. Sankar’s then-boyfriend, Rudolph Balgobin, was later implicated in her disappearance and is currently serving a 25-to-life sentence for murder in Florida. Despite his incarceration, the families have not received closure. Beran revealed that Balgobin had written to her, suggesting he would share information about the cases in exchange for money. “He said if I sent him $200, he would tell me what he did to my daughter,” she recounted.

Denise would have turned 39 on the day of the vigil. As years have passed, Beran’s need for answers has grown. “I’m 70 now, and Denise would have been 39 today. This pain stays with you,” she said. Beran also made a direct plea to Balgobin. “Rudy, it’s been a long time. I think you should be able to say something now. I may forgive you if I find the truth, but I need closure,” she said.

Hariman’s eldest sister, Natasha Beran, spoke about the lasting emotional impact of the disappearance on their family. “When Denise went missing, we didn’t even realize how much it changed us. I became very protective of my children and always feared for their safety,” she said.

Sankar’s cousin, Navin Sankar, expressed the Trinidadian family’s continued search for answers. “I made it my business today just to be here, and we are still searching for my cousin and would like closure, especially for her elderly mother and the entire family in Trinidad,” he said, appreciating the community’s support.

As the vigil concluded, attendees echoed calls for the community to remain vigilant and ensure the memories of Deniese Hariman and Shellyann Sankar are not forgotten. Their families still seek closure and ask anyone with information to come forward.

The families can be reached at 347-280-8375 or 917-306-9965 if anyone has information that can help them with answers.