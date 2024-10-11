Latest update October 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Metal barrels explodes killing 5-year-old boy

Oct 11, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Five-year-old Fayyaz Shahid on Thursday died following a metal barrel explosion at his Prospect, East Bank Demerara home.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), around 4:30 p.m. the child’s parents, 35-year-old Faiaze Sahid and 37-year-old Jessica Williams, were attempting to cut a metal barrel with a welding torch to make a BBQ grill.

The barrel suddenly exploded, hitting young Fayyaz, who was nearby on the veranda. The parents rushed their son to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Regional Commander Deputy Superintendent Wayne DeHearte and a team of police officers visited the scene. Upon inspection, the police observed that the barrel had a label indicating it was highly flammable. The explosion caused the top of the barrel to blow off, fatally striking the child.

The police have since launched an investigation, with initial findings revealing injuries to the child’s left hand and head. Further investigations are ongoing.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Defining League A clash for Golden Jaguars tonight

Defining League A clash for Golden Jaguars tonight

Oct 11, 2024

– Guyana to battle Guatemala from 9:00 pm at Edinburgh  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Golden Jaguars are set for a crucial showdown against Guatemala tonight from 9:00 pm...
Read More
Suriname to face strong competition from Guyanese Golfers 

Suriname to face strong competition from Guyanese...

Oct 11, 2024

Loss of a Caribbean icon in amateur boxing – Terrence Poole MS laid to rest

Loss of a Caribbean icon in amateur boxing...

Oct 11, 2024

GVF Republic Bank One Guyana B’ Division Volleyball tournament launched 

GVF Republic Bank One Guyana B’ Division...

Oct 11, 2024

GMMAKA hosts 2nd annual Epic Clash Martial Arts Championship

GMMAKA hosts 2nd annual Epic Clash Martial Arts...

Oct 11, 2024

Fernandes-Anderson feeling great ahead of CAC

Fernandes-Anderson feeling great ahead of CAC

Oct 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The household cash grant

    Kaieteur News – The government’s recent announcement of a $200,000 cash grant for every household in Guyana is a... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]