Metal barrels explodes killing 5-year-old boy

Kaieteur News – Five-year-old Fayyaz Shahid on Thursday died following a metal barrel explosion at his Prospect, East Bank Demerara home.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), around 4:30 p.m. the child’s parents, 35-year-old Faiaze Sahid and 37-year-old Jessica Williams, were attempting to cut a metal barrel with a welding torch to make a BBQ grill.

The barrel suddenly exploded, hitting young Fayyaz, who was nearby on the veranda. The parents rushed their son to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Regional Commander Deputy Superintendent Wayne DeHearte and a team of police officers visited the scene. Upon inspection, the police observed that the barrel had a label indicating it was highly flammable. The explosion caused the top of the barrel to blow off, fatally striking the child.

The police have since launched an investigation, with initial findings revealing injuries to the child’s left hand and head. Further investigations are ongoing.