Chinese contractors bid over US$20M each to build Kato and Moruca hospitals

Kaieteur News – Two Chinese firms have bid over US$20million each to construct the Kato Hospital in Region Eight and the Moruca Hospital in Region One. This was revealed during the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on Thursday.

According to NPTAB, PCI-Sinopharmintl Consortium and Shandong High-Speed Dejian Group Inc. met the relevant criteria to bid for the Ministry of Health projects. Kaieteur News reported that the two bidders were among several firms who initially submitted their proposals in August for the contracts.

PCI-Sinopharmintl Consortium submitted a bid of US$27,429,307.01 to design and build the Kato Hospital, while Shandong High-Speed Dejian Group Inc. bid US$37,331,426.

In relation to the Moruca Hospital, PCI-Sinopharmintl Consortium bid US$21,269,051, while Shandong High-Speed Dejian Group Inc. bid US$33,103,246.

Kaieteur News reported that the Kato and Moruca Hospital projects are being funded through a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The ministry in its tender document stated that the Government of Guyana received financing from the Inter-American Development Bank under the Health Care Network Strengthening in Guyana project and intends to use part of the proceeds to fund the hospital projects.

Kaieteur News reported that the US$97 million IDB loan secured by the Guyana Government in December 2022 forms part of a broader effort to strengthen the nation’s healthcare network under the Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects (CCLIP). The comprehensive programme aims to bolster the capacity of seven hospitals across various regions, including key hinterland areas and urban centers.

According to reports, the loan will be used to improve the health of the Guyanese population through increased access, quality, and efficiency of health services by improving health outcomes associated with low and high complexity procedures.

This will be done by expanding the capacity of strategic hospitals, by extending coverage of diagnostic, medical consultation, and patient management services, inclusive of the country’s hinterlands, through digital health; and by increasing the efficiency of the public health system, by strengthening key logistic, management, and support processes and inputs.

The project is also expected to target infrastructure improvement and expansion in seven priority hospitals, namely the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital (NARH) and the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), as well as four District Hospitals located in the hinterland (Moruca, Kamarang, Kato, and Lethem).

Kaieteur News understands that the state-of-the-art facility for Moruca is set to feature a modern medical laboratory, and a 24-hour operated Accident and Emergency Unit among other facilities. The site for the new hospital has already been identified and it is located at 3 Miles, Moruca.

Similarly, the new facility at Kato will consist of 75 beds, a modern medical laboratory, and a 24-hour operated Accident and Emergency Unit. The world-class health facility is set to be completed by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026.